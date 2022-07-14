Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $10.23 Million Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,296 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of GrafTech International worth $10,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:EAF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 28,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,493. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $13.38.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.39% and a negative return on equity of 557.82%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 2.55%.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

