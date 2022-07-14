Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 183,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.04. The stock had a trading volume of 119,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,750,899. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

