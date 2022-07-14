Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 277,204 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 277,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,922,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Academy Sports and Outdoors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 195.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,723,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.91. 17,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.85.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

ASO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

