Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $10.97 Million Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of WEX worth $10,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in WEX by 276.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in WEX by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $294,103.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $593,780. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEX. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on WEX in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.54.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded down $4.31 on Thursday, hitting $151.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,604. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.25. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $208.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

