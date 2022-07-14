Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.75% of Construction Partners worth $10,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Construction Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,386,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,006,000 after acquiring an additional 47,060 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Construction Partners by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Construction Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $628,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ROAD traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $19.49. 531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,950. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.14 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROAD. Sidoti began coverage on Construction Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

