Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $884,000 Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,076,000 after buying an additional 325,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

PII stock traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.96. 1,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,894. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.54. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.24 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

