Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 203.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 6,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $36.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,239.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,013. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,312.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,452.69.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. OTR Global raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,917.79.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

