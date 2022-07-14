Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.26. 5,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,785. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price objective on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

