Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,653,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,937,000 after acquiring an additional 696,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,617,000 after buying an additional 413,742 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,515,000 after buying an additional 395,541 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $24,040,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 836.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 291,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,357,000 after acquiring an additional 260,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC traded down $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $79.38. 4,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.47.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.58.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

