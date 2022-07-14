Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 10,654 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,654 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,021,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,330,000 after acquiring an additional 282,637 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $7,987,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $7,306,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $5,060,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,142,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,913,000 after buying an additional 152,356 shares during the period.

Shares of SFM stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.05. 4,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,024. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $32,592.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristen E. Blum purchased 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $100,196.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,227.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,198 shares of company stock valued at $772,247. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

