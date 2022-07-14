Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Albany International were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 461,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIN traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.37. 303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,630. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $74.17 and a one year high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.72.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Albany International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $244.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

