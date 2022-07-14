Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 2,882 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 11,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 11.8% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SRE traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.04. 9,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.17.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

