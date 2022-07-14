New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,741 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of American Financial Group worth $13,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in American Financial Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $41,028.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,205.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded down $4.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.69. 1,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.88. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.34 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.49.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

