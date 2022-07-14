New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Targa Resources worth $13,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,147,183,000 after buying an additional 1,499,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,949,000 after acquiring an additional 920,818 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,343,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,177,000 after purchasing an additional 625,975 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,406,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 1,486.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 299,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,277 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.76. 8,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,139. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.24 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRGP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.82.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

