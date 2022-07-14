New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Masco worth $13,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 59,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.29. 10,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,573. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.41.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

