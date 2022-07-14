Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,321,000 after purchasing an additional 820,147 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after buying an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,968,000 after buying an additional 512,954 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,016,000 after buying an additional 170,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.59 and its 200 day moving average is $98.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

