New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Lincoln National worth $14,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 26.2% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 263,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,252,000 after purchasing an additional 54,840 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.7% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 15.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNC traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,606. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.92. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.73.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

