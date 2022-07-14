New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Howmet Aerospace worth $14,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 47.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HWM shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HWM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.22. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $37.66. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

