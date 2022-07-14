PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of PulteGroup worth $15,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,512,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,194,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.87. 15,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,167. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.11. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

