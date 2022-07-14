Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 8,776 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $95.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $89.68 and a one year high of $135.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.48.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.88.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

