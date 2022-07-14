First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,524 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of First Horizon worth $14,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 60.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,582,874.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $2,258,691.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,281 shares of company stock worth $9,732,053. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FHN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of FHN traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $21.59. 29,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,262,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

