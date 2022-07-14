New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 201 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Atmos Energy worth $14,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after purchasing an additional 987,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,378,000 after purchasing an additional 455,162 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,971,000 after purchasing an additional 921,239 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $375,224,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,505,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,871,000 after purchasing an additional 85,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Shares of ATO traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,124. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

