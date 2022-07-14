New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,809 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Life Storage worth $15,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Life Storage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Life Storage by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 33,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Life Storage by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Life Storage by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

LSI stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,829. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.69 and its 200-day moving average is $128.84.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 117.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

