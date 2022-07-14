New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,602 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of WestRock worth $15,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 16.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,632,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,253 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in WestRock by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,032,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,945,000 after acquiring an additional 90,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $262,710,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in WestRock by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,892,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,401,000 after acquiring an additional 732,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in WestRock by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,865,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,642,000 after acquiring an additional 653,285 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.52. 8,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,156. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.92.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WestRock will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

WRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

