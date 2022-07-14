Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Avis Budget Group worth $15,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,417,000 after buying an additional 899,208 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,627.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,522,000 after purchasing an additional 129,585 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 952.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,654,000 after purchasing an additional 120,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $168.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,959,486.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 479,876 shares in the company, valued at $80,950,282.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,435. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $238.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded down $6.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,654. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $545.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $6.45. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 39.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

