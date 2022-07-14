New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,400 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of East West Bancorp worth $15,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,135,000 after purchasing an additional 382,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,418,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,318,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,857,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,532,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,862 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.24. 3,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,889. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wedbush downgraded East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

