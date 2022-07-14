New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $16.01 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of LKQ worth $16,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 3,788.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. MKM Partners started coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.12. 4,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,024. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 26.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

