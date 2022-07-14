New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $17.01 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of EPAM Systems worth $17,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPAM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.38.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $9.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $293.10. 1,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,572. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.76. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

