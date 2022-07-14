New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 218 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $17,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $183.24. 321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

