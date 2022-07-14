New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,993 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,993 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of International Paper worth $17,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in International Paper by 110.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 48,185 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $581,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.44. 16,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,188. International Paper has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.02.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.