New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 745 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Alleghany worth $17,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alleghany by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 40,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter valued at about $725,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 14.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Alleghany by 1,758.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,056,000 after acquiring an additional 27,989 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Y traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $833.82. 847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $585.10 and a 12-month high of $862.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $832.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $765.28.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Alleghany had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.81 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on Y. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

