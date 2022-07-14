New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $17.35 Million Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,398 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Kimco Realty worth $17,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 230.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 1,523.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

KIM stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 32,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

