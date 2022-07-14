New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Domino’s Pizza worth $18,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $923,878,000 after buying an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $640,466,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $594,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $429,492,000 after acquiring an additional 71,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $398.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.49. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.15 and a 52-week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on DPZ. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $424.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.29.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

