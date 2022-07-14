New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,110 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $17,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller acquired 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,187.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Macquarie cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

NYSE IPG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,620. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

