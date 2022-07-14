New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Qorvo worth $18,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Qorvo by 211.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

QRVO stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.14. 3,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,916. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.16 and a twelve month high of $201.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.27.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

