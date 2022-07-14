New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $18,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,980,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,483,000 after acquiring an additional 297,272 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 893,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,602,000 after acquiring an additional 225,021 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,633,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,954,000 after buying an additional 105,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total value of $3,015,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,277,888.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,261 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,276 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $10.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,607. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.86 and a one year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 86.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.72.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $655.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.70 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

