APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,679 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of APA worth $18,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after buying an additional 2,547,210 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 565.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,519,000 after buying an additional 2,101,876 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $2,007,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of APA by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in APA in the 4th quarter worth $12,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APA traded down $2.29 on Thursday, reaching $30.61. 118,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,316,671. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.06.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of APA from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.47.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

