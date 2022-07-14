Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,218 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,421. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.13. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%.

