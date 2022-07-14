Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,002,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,698,000 after buying an additional 1,998,618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,723,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,257,000 after buying an additional 6,354,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,714,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,760,000 after buying an additional 2,582,151 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33,200.4% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,740,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,625,000 after buying an additional 4,726,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,477,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,952,000 after buying an additional 748,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.46. The company had a trading volume of 36,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,178,911. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44.

