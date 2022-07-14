Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 583 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 49,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 35,571 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 25,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,167.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 16,841 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 78,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

BOND stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.74. The stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,825. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $93.07 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.12.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.