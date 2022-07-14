Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.25. 9,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,547. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.26.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

