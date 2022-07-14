Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.17. 94,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,299,778. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.83. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.99 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

