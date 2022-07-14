Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 19,441 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,441 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.09. 107,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,702,801. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

