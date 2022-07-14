First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000.
Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.88. The company had a trading volume of 394,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,937. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $44.16. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.68.
