Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,800 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lewis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 44,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 111,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.04.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.04. 47,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,178,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.