Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 245.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock traded down $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $69.11. The company had a trading volume of 30,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,591. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.71. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $55.54 and a 52-week high of $101.58.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

