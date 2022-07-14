Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,166 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ANET traded down $3.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.76.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $120,801.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 531,976 shares of company stock valued at $54,986,459 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANET. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.55.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

