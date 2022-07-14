Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,424 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Prudential Financial by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $3.13 on Thursday, reaching $90.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,310. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.90. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.25 and a 52-week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

