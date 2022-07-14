Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,367 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,780,870,000 after purchasing an additional 611,927 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,038,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,021,538,000 after purchasing an additional 219,573 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,541,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $773,747,000 after purchasing an additional 397,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.93. 514,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,673,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

