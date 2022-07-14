Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 771 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,341. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.86.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

